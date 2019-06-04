UC San Diego Sigma Chi Chapter Suspended Amid Sex Assault Investigation

A fraternity at the University of California, San Diego has been suspended over sexual assault allegations involving its members.

The university and the national fraternity sent cease-and-desist orders to the Sigma Chi chapter last week, but the details of the cease-and-desist orders have not been outlined.

A number of women belonging to unnamed campus sororities have come forward to complain about sexual harassment and worse.

NBC 7 has not been able to independently verify details of the complaints, but both campus newspapers, The Guardian and The Triton, are reporting between four and six women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and drugging at Sigma Chi events over the past academic year.

The university did not share specific details of the allegations. A statement from campus spokesperson Christine Clark said, in part:

"Our university is committed to ensuring that our students, faculty and staff can learn, teach and work without sexual harassment or sexual violence and that the university maintains the highest standards of sexual assault and sexual violence prevention and response."

So far, there has been no academic discipline or police involvement in response to the allegations.

"I haven't heard a lot about like punishment for them which is pretty disappointing," UC San Diego freshman Hailee Mason said.

While fraternity and sorority leadership are discouraging members from speaking with the media about the incidents, members are encouraged to share any information they may have about with campus authorities.

"I just really hope that our school takes it seriously and gets down to what actually happened and justice is done for the girls that are affected," a senior student said.

The university says the chapter is cooperating with the investigation.