UC San Diego to Cut Free Coaster Shuttle Service

There's a fight brewing at UC San Diego over a plan to cut shuttle service for students and staff commuting from the North County.

The university is considering eliminating the free shuttle between the main campus and the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station.

Administrators say the shuttle costs too much, doesn't serve as many people as it once did and doesn't have convenient drop off locations.

However, shuttle riders are not happy about having to pay more to get to campus.

"And now I have to weigh the consequences, does the money really offset the hour and a half? Because time is money," Faculty Assistant Cheryle Wills said.

A UCSD employee told NBC 7 the shuttle once served about 200 people each day but that number has dropped to approximately 100 people a day.

The university says it would save up to $250,000 per year by getting rid of the shuttles.