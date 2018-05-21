The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has been named as one of the top five undergraduate acting schools in the nation, landing among the ranks of Juilliard and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, according to a new list.

The Hollywood Reporter's list of top five undergraduate programs for acting, seen in their May 16 issue of the magazine, narrows down the nation's undergraduate acting programs to the top five degrees to launch an acting career.

UCSD's undergraduate program is made all the more attractive because of their connection with La Jolla Playhouse, one of the most prestigious regional theaters in the U.S.

And it's been a wild year for the Playhouse, located on UCSD's campus. Six La Jolla Playhouse-bred shows landed on Broadway within a 12-month period, and that's not counting the two Off-Broadway shows connected to the Playhouse. Several of those shows are nominates for Tony Awards this year. The theater may just be the most represented regional theater on Broadway at the moment.

The program also lets students take liberal arts classes, making it a more flexible option.

UCSD has an impressive list of alumni, including six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein and Benicio Del Toro, the Hollywood Reporter notes.

The other schools that made the list include University of North Carolina's School of the Arts, NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Juilliard and Carnegie Mellon University.