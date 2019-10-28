UC San Diego Health announced Monday the opening of a new clinic in Eastlake so that patients can find care closer to home.

Patients can visit the clinic to be treated for common health needs like coughs, colds, and simple sprains or fractures, as well as wellness check-ups for health screenings. The clinic also has X-ray capabilities.

The clinic’s opening is just one of several new UCSD care sites planned to open in the next four years along public transportation lines.

The Eastlake clinic, located at 2295 Otay Lakes Road, is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offers express care as a walk-in option.

“We have been expanding into neighborhoods from North County to East County to ensure that we are there when our patients — and our own team members — need us," UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent said. “They can get same-day appointments… without having to drive across the city.”

UCSD Health also has clinics in places such as La Jolla, Hillcrest, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Kearny Mesa, Murrieta, Rancho Bernardo and Vista. Click here for a full list of locations or look in the map below.

UCSD Health patients can check wait times online and reserve their spot in line before visiting the clinic with the "Save My Spot" option.

The MyUCSDHealth mobile app also allows patients to manage their health information, communicate with their physicians, and find resources for directions and parking.

The Eastlake clinic is closed for UCSD holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.