UC San Diego Gets Record Number of Applicants

It was a record high for the University of California at San Diego this year as 116,452 freshmen and transfer students applied for fall 2018.

The university had the second highest number of applicants among all of the University of California campuses.

The breakdown of applicants shows 97,670 freshmen applied and 18,782 transfers for fall 2018 admission.

UCSD saw a 10 percent increase among freshmen and a six percent rise among transfer students.

Applications to the school have been steadily climbing for more than a decade, university officials said.

About 35 percent of California freshmen applicants and 28 percent of California Community College transfer applicants are from historically underrepresented populations.

Native American applicants at the freshman level increased by 11 percent. Latino and Mexican-American applicants increased by 10 percent. African American applicants increased by eight percent, compared to last year.

The university added that students at the school are doing exciting things. UC San Diego students and researchers have produced the world’s first algae-based, renewable flip-flops, with a projected cost of $3 a pair.

Admitted students are encouraged to visit the campus during UC San Diego Triton Day on April 14, 2018.