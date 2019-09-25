You are watching a live feed of NBC 7 News Today in the player above. This story will be combined with other top stories, weather and traffic. Watch weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m.



It's a dream that has been a lifetime in the making for the UC San Diego alumni; on Wednesday, now NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will embark on her first launch into space to start a six-month mission at the International Space Station.

When Meir was five years old, she was asked to draw what she wanted to be when she grew up. The drawing, she recalls, was a photo of an astronaut on the moon with an American Flag behind her.

When she launches from Kazakhstan at 6:57 a.m. PST on Wednesday, it will be the closest she's come to brining that image to life. Her friends and family will be cheering her on from UCSD's Scripps Institute of Oceanography, where she studied diving physiology.

Watch the viewing party live on NBC 7 News Today and on this page starting at 6 a.m. The launch will be livestreamed at 6:57 a.m. on this page and on NASA's website here.

Meir and two others, Russia's Meir Oleg Skripochka and the United Arab Emirates' Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, will spend six hours in the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft before arriving at the Zvezda service module. From there, they will be welcomed as the newest residents of the ISS.

This story will be updated.