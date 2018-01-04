University of California Berkeley lawyers are fighting to get Luis Mora, a Berkeley student detained at a San Diego checkpoint and deported, back on campus. Mackenzie Maynard has more. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

A UC Berkeley student facing deportation was being held at a San Diego detention facility Thursday, but his lawyer told NBC 7 paperwork ordering him to appear in immigration court has not been received.

Cal junior Luis Mora, 20, is being held at immigration enforcement's Otay Mesa Detention Center and faces deportation.

Mora was visiting family in San Diego over the holiday when he ended up at an immigration checkpoint between Jamul and Dulzura, where he was detained, border patrol officials said.

Activists and friends said Mora admitted to being undocumented, but he asked for a hearing so he could return to Berkeley. Mora's attorney, Prerna Lal, said as of Thursday neither she nor her client has received paperwork confirming a hearing date. "ICE has 72 hours to issue a notice to appear in immigration court, what are terms against you and where to appear for the hearing," Lal said. "Luis doesn't have it and neither do I." ICE has not responded to NBC 7's request for comment on Mora's case. Lal plans to get those documents but her main focus is getting a bond for Mora so he can return to campus. "I need to get a hold of his deportation officer so I can negotiate a bond for him and if not that, then I need to file a motion for bond hearing once his case is filed in the court."

Supporters are also calling on authorities to let Mora finish his education.

"Luis would have qualified for many of the iterations of the Dream Act that were proposed by Congress, but Congress decided not to act on it," an immigration advocate said. "Now, we have a student, Mora, who is in custody."

Mora first came to the United States in 2009 when he was 12 years old. Because of that, Lal said he doesn’t qualify for the DACA program. However, he would qualify for the DREAM Act because he has been here for seven years.

