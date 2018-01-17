UC Berkeley Student Detained by ICE Released in Otay Mesa

A UC Berkeley student released by ICE on Wednesday wiped away tears as he thanked his girlfriend and her family and celebrated his freedom. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard was there. (Published 5 hours ago)

A UC Berkeley student held by San Diego immigration authorities was released Wednesday afternoon in Otay Mesa.

Luis Mora, a 20-year-old Cal junior born in Columbia, was taken into custody Dec. 30. when he and his girlfriend made a wrong turn and drove into an immigration checkpoint between Jamul and Delzura, Telemundo 20 reported.

Mora had been in Chula Vista visiting his girlfriend over the holiday.

Checkpoint officials asked the two if they were U.S. citizens and Mora said that he was undocumented.

"My girlfriend and her family, I love you," Mora said minutes after he walked out of the Otay Mesa Detention Center on Wednesday. "It's a beautiful day and it feels great. It feels great."

Mora came to the United States on a visa in 2009 when he was 11 years old which disqualified him from protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which requires the person in question must have been living in the U.S. since June 15, 2007.

He requested a hearing after being detained so that he could continue his education at Cal where he studies pre-law political science.

"This is just the beginning," Mora's lawyer Prerna Lal said. Lal posted a $1,500 bond for his release Wednesday. "He just needs some time to sort of get over this experience and move forward with his life, because it's definitely very traumatic as well and he's only 20 years old."

Though released, Mora still faces deportation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued the following statement regarding Mora's release:

"ICE will transfer his case to the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in the area where he resides. His removal proceedings remain ongoing. The immigration judge with the executive office for Immigration Review will determine the final outcome of his case."

Lal said it could take a year for Mora's case to be transferred to the Bay Area and for him to have his first hearing. In the meantime, Lal hopes to work with Mora and set him on a path toward citizenship.



Mora plans to stay with his girlfriend's family in Chula Vista following his release before eventually making his way back to Berkeley to resume school on Monday.