U-Haul Driver Passes Out, Dies on SR-163 in Hillcrest

Two people were seen running, trying to stop the U-Haul

By Andrew Johnson

Published 3 hours ago

    The driver of a U-Haul died Saturday night when he passed out and rolled off the shoulder on State Road 163 (SR-163) near Robinson Avenue in Hillcrest.

    Passersby noticed a U-Haul rolling down the road southbound at around 20 m.p.h. with the driver unconscious, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    Two people were seen running after the vehicle shortly after, CHP said.

    Once the U-Haul rolled off the shoulder, the driver was trapped inside and died, according to CHP.

    CHP issued a Sig Alert and closed one lane near the accident.

    No other information has been provided at this time.


      

