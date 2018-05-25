Two San Diegans Competing for Love on 'The Bachelorette'

Rickey, left, and Christian, right, two San Diego residents on ABC's "The Bachelorette" this season.

Two San Diegans are among the 28 contestants competing for the Bachelorette's heart this season.

Christian, a former semi-professional soccer player and banker, and Rickey, an IT consultant, will be vying for Bachelorette Becca Kufrin's heart on the ABC show this season.

Kufrin first appeared on last season's Bachelor and accepted a proposal. However, after the show stopped filming, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with her and got back together with the runner-up.

Now, she's looking for love as the Bachelorette, and two San Diego residents could win her heart.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christian was born in Mexico and moved to San Diego with his mother when he was just three years old.

From a young age, he says in his video on "The Bachelorette" website, he loved soccer. His passion led him to play the sport semi-professionally. He played for the Seattle Sounders FC, The New York Athletic Club Soccer Team and his hometown team, San Diego Flash.

However, an injury forced him to retire, according to his bio on the Bachelorette website, and he now works as a banker.

Rickey, 27, graduated college at James Madison University and worked on Wall Street for a while. He then created a successful online personal training company.

According to his bio, he dreams of finding a woman who can keep up with his lifestyle. He's looking for a best friend first, and a lover second.

"The Bachelorette" airs on ABC on Monday, May 28.