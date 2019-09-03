NBC 7's Joe Little reports on a man who walked out with more than $11,000 from local San Diego banks.

A San Diego man admitted to the FBI that he stole more than $10,000 from two banks last month.

Reporter Joe Little retraced the steps investigators took to show how the man was eventually caught and the one piece of evidence that led FBI right to the robber’s door.

NBC 7 received a copy of a complaint filed in federal court against Ryan Nelson. The complaint claims Nelson walked up to a U.S. Bank counter in a Vons and threatened to start shooting if the staff didn't give him any money.

Nelson walked out the door carrying $1,300.

Eight days later Nelson walked into a Vons in La Mesa. He told the folks at the Wells Fargo inside that he'd start shooting unless they gave him money.

Nelson left that Vons with $9,600.

But Nelson went to the La Mesa Boulevard trolley station after he left Vons. MTS San Diego Transit Enforcement photographs show Nelson altered his outfit adding a jacket, hat and sunglasses.

Nelson had to swipe his transit Compass Card to board the trolley and it was registered to a Ryan Nelson.

The FBI then searched his name and image in California DMV records. The driver's license photo matched the photo of the robber from both banks.

On Aug. 29, two weeks after the first bank robbery, the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force knocked on Nelson's door. The complaint says they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, some of the clothes Nelson wore during the robberies and more than $2,000 in cash.

The complaint says Nelson admitted to both bank robberies.