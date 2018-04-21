Two People Pulled Out of Paradise Hills House Fire

The event, which is also a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, is part of the 17th annual Comcast Cares Day. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Two people were pulled out of a Paradise Hills house fire Sunday Night but are not expected to survive, police said.

The fire started around 10:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of Calle Cumbre, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

Firefighters pulled the two people from the garage of the house and paramedics are transporting them to the hospital but they are not expected to survive, he said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) is requesting three additional engines to assist.

It is unclear at this time that what started the fire.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.