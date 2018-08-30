2 Firefighters Injured in Fairbanks Ranch Fire

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries Thursday while responding to a residential fire in Fairbanks Ranch, a spokesperson for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department confirmed.

The fire began just before noon on Via Lago Azul near Circa del Norte.

A spokesperson for the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

She said the firefighters suffered minor injuries, and she doesn't know how they were hurt.

Cal Fire San Diego also responded to the structure fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the flames were out. The extent of the damage remains unknown.

The firefighters were transported to Sharp hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.