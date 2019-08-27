Two small brush fires that in different parts of the county Tuesday morning caused traffic delays for morning commuters.

At around 6 a.m., a fire sparked near northbound State Route 125 at the Lemon Avenue exit. This brought traffic to a halt, with cars backed up to Jamacha Boulevard and Paradise Valley Road. Delays were expected to last about an hour in that area.

Firefighters were able to quickly get a handle on that incident.

Meanwhile, over in the Bay Ho community, another vegetation fire sparked at the same time at Balboa and Moraga avenues. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were able to knock that fire out fast, too. The SDFD said about 18 personnel battled that blaze.

There was a bit of traffic congestion in the Bay Ho area as a result of that fire.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

No other information was available.

