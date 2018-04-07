2 Women Fire 5 Rounds at 2 Men Inside Oak Park Store

Two women are still at-large Saturday in a shooting that happened at an indoor swap meet in Oak Park, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. at the Fam Mart in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Two women drove to the location and got into an argument with two men who own the barbershop inside the Fam Mart, San Diego police Sgt. Tom Sullivan said.

One of the women for unknown reasons then fired three shots at the two men, he said. She then got into the car and tossed the gun to the second woman who then fired two more rounds at the men, Sullivan said.

The two women then fled the scene, police said. The shooting created a panic at the market and people were seen running and jumping into cars, Sullivan said.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Police were able to locate the abandoned car a short distance away and recovered the gun. The women were not located, Sullivan said.

Both the women were known to the men, Sullivan said. The motive for the shooting was unknown at this time.

The women were described as black with heavy builds and both were about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3500.