Twins Take Eastlake's Cavaco in 1st Round of MLB Draft

It took Keoni Cavaco a while to get on the radar of Major League Baseball scouts. But once the 2019 MLB Draft began, it didn't take him long to get his name called.

The Minnesota Twins took the Eastlake High School star with the 13th overall pick, on day one of the draft.

Cavaco shot up the rankings during the last nine months thanks to his broad set of tools. He has demonstrated power at the plate, has good speed and is a talented shortstop who could also make the move to third base.

Cavaco is the first Eastlake product to get picked in the first round since the Marlins took Adrian Gonzalez in 2000.

The 18-year-old previously committed to San Diego State.

Other locals taken in the 2019 MLB Draft:

1st Round (32): Korey Lee (Vista/Cal) - Houston Astros

CBB (71): Kyle Stowers (Christian/Stanford) - Baltimore Orioles