A pair of twins who have shared life’s biggest moments together added another special memory to their list when they both delivered newborns on the same day.

Within just five hours of each other, sisters Larisha West and Sanisha Johnson each delivered a baby boy at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Wednesday.

The twins have been pregnant together three times but this is the first time any of their children have shared a birthday.

The sisters remained in the hospital Thursday sharing a room together, and with their new little ones.