Twin Sisters Pregnant at Same Time, One With Triplets

San Diego twin sisters, Jazmin Vazquez and Eve Roman, 29, are best friends and love to do everything together: even down to major life milestones like starting a family.

The twins got engaged one week apart, married a month apart, and now have due dates two weeks apart.

Eve is pregnant with a boy and Jazmin is pregnant with triplets, all boys.

“God blessed me with three babies,” Jazmin said Tuesday from Mary Birch Hospital in Kearny Mesa.

The triplets are due May 9 and Eve's son is due sometime around May 21.

"I found out I was pregnant in August," said Eve. "We had been trying for almost a year."

When Eve told her family she was pregnant, Jazmin was happy for her sister, but unsure if she would be able to have kids of her own.

At age 22, Jazmin was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy treatments. The treatments were successful but hard on her body.

"The doctors weren't sure if I would ever be able to have children," said Jazmin. "All the sudden all your dreams of being a mom and having a family are put to a stop."

Jazmin said her pregnancy is a miracle.

"A month after I announced my pregnancy to the family, Jazmin found out she was pregnant," said Eve. "We did everything so close to each other that finding out we were pregnant at the same time is another experience we get to share as sisters."

The twins say they are excited to have their sons grow up together. They both plan to have more children in the future.