Twenty One Pilots Raid Pechanga Arena

If you're feeling 'stressed out' that Twenty One Pilots haven't booked a San Diego show in recent memory, do yourself a favor and keep reading: The chart-topping alt-hip-hop/pop act returns to town on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Pechanga Arena.

As part of their just-announced North American "Bandito" tour, the Columbus, Ohio-based duo is hitting the road again this fall in further support of their 2018 album "Trench."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. PST. Visit LiveNation.com for more information.

To prevent tickets from falling into the hands of scalpers, the band will once again be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through July 14 at 10 p.m. Registered fans who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets July 16 at 10 a.m. through July 18 at 10 p.m. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting July 19 at 10 a.m. (all times PST). To register for a code, click here.

LIVE: Twenty One Pilots

The Grammy Award-winning group last performed in town at SDSU's Viejas Arena in July of 2016 -- skipping our fair city altogether on their 2017 and 2018 tours. The past few months have been spent on the road in the U.K., Europe and other worldly locales so it's a small relief to know they're on their way back.

For further details, visit the band's website: twentyonepilots.com.