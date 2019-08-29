3 Cases of Tuberculosis Reported in San Diego County

County health officials announced three cases of active tuberculosis in San Diego involving a high school and a shipyard that appear to be unrelated to each other.

The patients had ties to San Ysidro High School and two docked Navy ships being worked on by contractors, Health and Human Services Agency said.

Students and staff at San Ysidro HS who were exposed between Jan. 16 to May 31 are being notified by county health officials. No-cost testing was provided to those students who were identified as having exposure, county officials said.

The U.S. Navy is working to inform contractors about the potential exposure to workers who were assigned to USS Bonhomme Richard from Jan. 10 to June 8 and USS Makin Island from March 23 to July 18.

USS Bonhomme Richard was docked at Naval Base San Diego. USS Makin Island was docked at NASSCO.

More information is available at the following phone numbers:

San Ysidro High School: (619) 710-2354

Huntington Ingalls Industries: (858) 522-6163

General Dynamics NASCCO: (619) 544-8861

Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit Five: (619) 556-7070

County TB Control Program: (619) 692-8621

Last month, an employee at San Diego International Airport worker was diagnosed with tuberculosis but county health officials said there is an "extremely low" exposure risk to the public.

The employee did not have a lot of contact with other employees or the public during the time he or she was contagious - approximately Jan. 1 to May 29, according to HHSA.

Symptoms of infectious TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. Tuberculosis can be cured with antibiotics.