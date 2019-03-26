Trump Approves Relief Funding for Tribe Affected by Valentine's Day Storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday disaster assistance has been made available for the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians. The tribe's land was affected by severe flooding and landslides during a mid-February storm.

The tribe’s reservation rests in the southern and eastern Palomar Mountains where a 24-hour rainfall record was set during a storm on February 14 and 15.

More than 10 inches of rain fell on the mountain in the period. That's more than some county neighborhoods get in an entire year.

Residents told NBC 7 they saw streams and waterfalls form in places they've never seen them before. Rock and mudslides temporarily closed roadways leading to the top of the mountain.

President Donald Trump approved the funding, which will be available for debris removal, and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in the storm.

Torrential rain soaked the entire county on Valentine’s Day, leaving flooded streets, toppled trees and power poles, and wrecked cars in its wake.