Truck Rips ATM From 24-Hour Walgreens in Midway District

San Diego police are searching for a driver who slammed a truck into a store in the Midway District and ripped out an ATM early Tuesday.

The silver Ford F-150 crashed into a Walgreens Pharmacy at Rosecrans Street and Midway Drive at about 3:30 a.m. At least one person loaded the ATM machine into the truck and took off.

The truck crashed through the glass front door, leaving pieces of the door frame mangled and glass scattered around the entrance.

The 24-hour store was open at the time and two people were inside, both Walgreens employees, but neither were injured, SDPD said.

While officers were investigating the crash site, a truck with an ATM inside was located about a mile away at a storage facility but no driver was located. Officers were searching the facility on Hancock Street for any suspects.

It was not clear if any cash was missing from the ATM.

SDPD is looking at the store's surveillance video to get a better description of the driver and to determine how many other people were involved.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.