San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a sheared fire hydrant that caused a geyser to spew into a street in Otay Mesa.

SDFD arrived at Piper Ranch Road and Airway Road in Otay Mesa around 1:20 p.m. to find that a truck sheared the fire hydrant.

Officials are trying to shut off the water.

Otay Water Distict is as at the scene.

No other information was available.

