Truck Fire Slows I-805 Traffic Near National City

A SigAlert was issued Monday morning after a big rig caught fire along northbound I-805 just south of State Route 54.

California Highway Patrol officers and Chula Vista firefighters were called to I-805 just after 10 a.m. with reports of smoke and flames rising from the top of a green semi truck.

Fire extinguishers were used to quickly put out the flames, officials said.

Firefighters then turned to nearby brush to make sure the fire did not spread to any vegetation.

The region is under a fire weather warning until 7 p.m. with dry, windy conditions creating critical fire danger.

