Truck Drives Off Parking Garage in San Marcos

A truck went off the roof of a parking garage in San Marcos Saturday morning, the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department confirmed.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. in a parking garage next to the San Marcos Branch Library on Civic Center Drive, officials confirmed.

A red 4X4 Chevy truck broke through the cables on the second floor of the parking garage and landed on top of a transformer box, left dangling until officials arrived.

“We were able to gain access, we secured the vehicle using our equipment and broke out the rear window and had him climb out that rear window,” said a San Marcos Fire Department official.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody by Sherriff Deputies for suspicion of DUI.