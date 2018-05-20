Trolley Construction Prompts Closures on I-5

I-5 highway sign showing southbound direction of Interstate 5 in San Diego

Starting Sunday night, construction on the extension of the Blue Line trolley will prompt closures on Interstate-5 near the Interstate 805 merge.

The five closures are as follows:

Northbound I-5 will be closed from State Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive:

• Sunday, May 20, from 9:30 p.m. to Monday, May 21, at 5 a.m.

• Monday, May 21, from 9:30 p.m. to Tuesday, May 22, at 5 a.m.

Northbound motorists will be detoured via State Route 52.

Southbound I-5 will be closed from the Interstate 805 merge to Gilman Drive:

• Tuesday, May 22, from 9:30 p.m. to Wednesday, May 23, at 5 a.m.

• Thursday, May 24, from 9:30 p.m. to Friday, May 25, at 5 a.m.

• Tuesday, May 29, from 9:30 p.m. to Wednesday, May 30 at 5 a.m.

Southbound motorists will be detoured via I-805.

The closures were originally scheduled to begin in late April and continue through early May but were postponed.

There will also be times when workers will need to close open sections of I-5 to accommodate heavy equipment operating in the center divider.

Crews are working on a support column for a future Trolley bridge that will cross I-5 at the center divider just south of Nobel Drive.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend Blue Line Trolley service 11 miles north from the Old Town Transit Center to the University City community, serving Mission Bay Park, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego and Westfield University Town Center mall among other places.