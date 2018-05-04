Trio Arrested for Random, Deadly Chula Vista Shooting is Connected to Other Crimes

NBC 7 has learned the three people arrested in connection with the random shooting and killing of a man in Chula Vista earlier this month are connected to two other violent crimes across the county.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) announced the arrests Friday in the death of 59-year-old Mario Serhan, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on April 11.

Officers found Serhan after multiple people called 911 to report a driver slumped over the wheel of an SUV that coasted through a Chula Vista intersection and crashed into a storage facility. According to CVPD, Serhan had no relation with the group and appeared to have been killed by a random bullet.

Police identified the suspects Friday as 29-year-old Britney Canal, 39-year-old Cesar Alvarado, and 27-year-old Michael Pedraza.

His body was found slumped inside his car after it crashed in Chula Vista.

Three people of the same names and ages were arrested April 13 after a police chase through the South Bay.

The chase stemmed from a stabbing the day before in National City. The National City Police Department said that victim is expected to be okay.

Chula Vista police would not confirm the two crimes are connected, despite the same suspect names and ages.

NBC 7 has also learned from multiple law enforcement sources that the trio may be linked to a third crime that remains under investigation.