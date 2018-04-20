A member of the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians and a former employee of the Tribal Council was arrested Thursday.

Destiny Nelson, 35, is a tribal member and a former employee of the council who allegedly used her position to embezzle approximately $68,000, according to investigators.

The sheriff's department began investigating this case in September 2017 after the tribal council contacted deputies to report suspicious financial transactions by an employee.

Nelson was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of embezzlement, identity theft, forgery and grand theft, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The La Jolla Indian Reservation is located off State Route 76 in the northeast area of San Diego County at the base of Palomar Mountain.