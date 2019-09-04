A judge ruled Monday that Henry Lopez wasn't close to meeting the minimum requirements for using mental illness as a defense. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

The trial is set to begin Wednesday for a father accused of drinking himself to sleep before a fire ignited at his two-story Rancho Bernardo condo, leading to the death of his two children.

Isabella Lopez, 7, and Cristos Lopez, 10, were asleep when a fire broke out at their father's two-story condo on Bernardo Terrace in Rancho Bernardo on Oct. 28, 2017. Both children were killed in the blaze.

Their father, Henry Lopez, was charged with five felonies in connection with their deaths, including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and the reckless starting of a fire. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in December 2018.

According to prosecutors, Henry Lopez had passed out from drinking alcohol while smoking a cigarette just before the blaze sparked.

At his preliminary hearing in February 2018, prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was 0.26 percent when it was taken at the hospital.

His attorney, however, claimed the Metro Arson Strike Team investigating the fire was lying and the fire could’ve been started by a cellphone charger.

The case was supposed to go to trial in November 2018, but there were delays in court proceedings.

If convicted, Henry Lopez could face 14 years in prison.