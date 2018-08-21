Dozens of people showed up to show their discontent with the board at Tri-City Medical Center after the board voted to suspend a psychiatric ward.

In June, they voted to suspend two units within 60 days, citing financial, safety and staffing issues for that decision.

But after hours of public comment, The board decided to uphold the suspension of the license, just how they voted in June.

Nurses, doctors and police officers spoke out about suspending the 18-bed locked behavioral health unit.

Officers from all over the county said it will make their jobs of public safety harder.

A big factor in this decision is money.

Recently, it was noted that the ceilings weren't up to code in these units. That, among other items, was a safety hazard for patients.

It would cost $7.9 million to get up to code, and it would put patients at risk during construction, according to the hospital.

These units serve an average of 16 patients a day.

But, in the end, the board agreed the suspension is necessary and will be moving forward.

That gives the hospital a chance to reinstate it in the future if they choose to do so.

The nearest options for care when someone is considered a danger to themselves or others are Palomar Health in Escondido and the county’s psychiatric hospital on Rosecrans in San Diego.