The San Diego Padres 2018 promotional lineup was announced Friday, but there was one bit of information that hinted at a new landmark coming to Petco Park.

Among the all-fan giveaways and events scheduled during the Padres 2018 season is a weekend dedicated to one of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s newest electees, former closer Trevor Hoffman.

Four days of celebration in honor of Hoffman are scheduled from August 16 to 19, during the Padres run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Giveaways during the series include a Hoffman replica jersey, a Hoffman table book, a replica Cooperstown plaque and a replica Hoffman statue.

You read that right – a replica Hoffman statue.

“What will this statue be a replica of,” you ask? The Padres tweeted the answer Friday.

“In case you didn’t notice: @PetcoPark is getting a @THoffman51 statue,” the tweet read.

The Padres didn’t release any specifics -- including where the statue will go or when it will be unveiled -- but if the replica is any indication, the full-sized statue will feature Hoffman in his iconic wind up with a high-leg kick.

Hoffman was voted into the HOF on Wednesday. He received the call from a HOF representative while surrounded by loved ones.

"I'm surrounded by a lot of family and friends, and they've been listening to you, and everybody's pretty excited," Hoffman told the representative.

Hoffman racked up 601 saves over 18 seasons with the Padres, Brewers and Marlins, which is second-most in MLB history behind Yankees legend Mariano Rivera (652).

A bobblehead highlighting Hoffman's 500th save will also be given away during the 2018 promotional season. Other notable giveaways include Tony Gwynn and Ken Caminiti bobbleheads. For a full list of 2018 promotional giveaways click here.

Every home weekend series during the 2018 season will feature an event or giveaway. Party in the Park happy hour will return ahead of every Friday home game and KidsFest will return on Sundays. Appreciation Nights for military, first responders and more are back; so are Marvel-themed and Star Wars-themed nights.

Single-game tickets go on sale on February 22 at 10 a.m.

