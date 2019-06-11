Trespasser Punched, Kicked by Homeowner Dies in SDPD Custody

NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports from the scene with the latest details. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The San Diego police Department is investigating an in-custody death in the Midway District.

SDPD officers responded to a call on the 2900 block of Hornet Way at around 3:30 p.m.

A homeowner told police that a man had broken into his house. At the time of the call, the homeowner reported the man was in front of his house acting strangely, SDPD said.

Officers responded and tried to take the man into custody but he resisted. At least three officers were needed to put the man in handcuffs, according to police.

SDPD said officers used a combination of physical force and strikes to the man's arms so that they could get him handcuffed. They believed the suspect was demonstrating symptoms of excited delirium and requested assistance from paramedics.

As he was being assessed by medics he became unresponsive, SDPD said. Life-saving measures were taken but the suspect died about an hour later at the hospital.

Witnesses told police the suspect broke down a fence at the back of the caller's home and entered through a back door. A male resident came downstairs, where his 9-year-old daughter was sleeping, and confronted the man, SDPD said.

A fight ensued and the resident punched the suspect twice, causing him to lose consciousness. The resident then kicked the suspect, and he woke up and ran out of the house. At that time, he began displaying "bizarre" behavior, police said.

SDPD said the suspect was in his 40s, but did not offer further identification.

No other information was available.

