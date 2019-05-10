San Diego police released new information into a controversial arrest in Chula Vista, after a clip of it began circulating on social media. NBC 7’s Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

A man at the center of a controversial video shared on social media this week showing his arrest and struggle with San Diego police in what some community members believe was excessive use of force by the officers headed to court Friday.

Trenelle Cannon, 20, was arraigned in a San Diego courtroom on charges stemming from felony warrants for possession of a firearm and robbery, plus a charge of resisting arrest linked to Tuesday's encounter with police. He was also charged with using someone else's name to open a line of credit. A day prior, he was arraigned on one count of robbery.

Cannon pleaded not guilty. A San Diego County District Attorney argued Cannon is a danger to the public and a flight risk, and his bail was increased from $25,000 to $100,000.

An 11-second video of Cannon's arrest was posted across Twitter Tuesday.

The video, obtained by NBC 7, was recorded by a witness from inside a car. A woman can be heard frantically yelling, "Why are you beating him up? You guys are beating him up!"

The clip showed several members of law enforcement gathered in a circle around Cannon. At least one of the officers apparently strikes Cannon with his right arm while other officers hold Cannon down. The video did not show what led to the struggle between Cannon and police.

SDPD Releases Additional Footage of Controversial Arrest

SDPD released helicopter footage and officer body-worn camera footage of the incident. (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

As the video circulated on social media this week, many people criticized the SDPD for allegedly using excessive force on Cannon during his arrest.

SDPD Chief David Nieslit held a news briefing Wednesday to address the video and provide context on what led to Cannon's arrest. He said the news briefing was meant to provide transparancy and reveal the facts of the incident beyond the short clip being shared on social media.

According to the chief, undercover detectives were conducting surveillance on Cannon Tuesday on the 600 block of E Street in Chula Vista related to active felony warrants for possession of a firearm and robbery.

After spotting Cannon, detective asked uniformed officer to take him into custody. As those officers approached the suspect, Nieslit said Cannon took off on foot.

Officers gave chase and lost sight of Cannon momentarily. Nieslit said officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol where witnesses told police Cannon had been jumping fences. Police believe the firearm belonged to Cannon.

A short time later, Nisleit said Cannon was spotted on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue getting into a car that had four others inside.

The car drove onto Interstate 5.

Nieslit said officers conducted a traffic stop on the car near the E Street off-ramp. When an officer tried to block a passenger door to prevent Cannon from escaping, Cannon allegedly forced his way out and knocked the officer to the ground.

"Instead of complying, Cannon lunged forward and tackled the officer to the ground, with the officer landing on his back," Nisleit said.

The chief said responding officers feared Cannon could have another gun on him. At that point, Nieslit said those officers "used a combination of physical force and distraction strikes to take him into custody while continuously giving him orders to surrender."

The police department released helicopter footage Wednesday that showed the moment Cannon exited the car as an officer approached. In the video, the pair spilled to the ground on the shoulder of the off-ramp as other officers ran up.

The SDPD also released body camera footage that showed the vantage point of an officer who ran around the front end of the car as Cannon and the first officer wrestled to the ground.

Cannon continued to be uncooperative, Nisleit said, keeping his hands in front of his body and at one point pushing up against an officer's gun belt.

The chief said it took the strength of multiple officers to restrain and handcuff Cannon. Once he was in custody, Nieslit said no additional force was used on him.

"I'm very happy to say there were no significant injuries to Mr. Cannon or our officers, although all of them suffered minor injuries, such as abrasions," Nisleit said.

According to Nieslit, Internal Affairs detectives were notified of Cannon's arrest and immediately responded. That team is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if the SDPD officers complied with the department's use of force policy during the arrest. Detectives will review witness statements, witness video, and department video.

In the meantime, the criminal investigation into Cannon is ongoing, Nisleit said.

The chief said additional video footage from an SDPD helicopter and a body-worn camera will be publicly released.

"We are confident that once the public sees the full video and learns what led up to this confrontation, the community will understand why our officers used the necessary force to take Mr. Cannon into custody," he added.

Cannon's family and supporters held their own news briefing following Nieslit's in which they maintained Cannon's takedown and arrest was not properly handled by police.

Cornelius Bowser Sr., the NAACP San Diego Chapter Religious Affairs Committee Chair, was one community leader who posted the 11-second video to his page Tuesday with this message: "The San Diego Police Department Gang Unit owe us some answers for assault. This is not ok, and we will not allow this to be the norm for young black men. The SDPD gang unit is the biggest threat to the black community and needs to be disbanded."