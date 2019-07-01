Tree Falls on Balboa Park Theater Near Historic Museum

Balboa Park employees were shocked to arrive at work Monday to discover a large tree had fallen just next to the Air and Space Museum and onto a nearby building.

The eucalyptus tree collapsed onto the Starlight Bowl theatre on Pan American Plaza, though workers weren’t sure when the incident happened exactly.

NBC 7 reached out to the Starlight Bowl, which said it, “is happy that the incident happened during a time that no one was present on the premises.”

The tree could be seen resting on top of ticket and concession building. A portion of the roof was destroyed in the tree’s wake.

The roots of the eucalyptus tree were on full display right under the iconic Navy plane outside the Air and Space Museum. And its branches nearly reached the museum’s roof.

Crews began removing the tree Monday morning branch by branch, according to the Starlight Bowl.