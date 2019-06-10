Traveler, License Plate Images Breached in Cyber Attack: CBP

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks identifications as people cross into the United States from Mexico on September 23, 2016 in San Ysidro, California. More than 10,000 people legally cross the border, mostly for work, at San Ysidro daily, making it the busiest port of entry on the 2,000 mile border between the United States and Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that as of Monday no traveler or license plate image data accessed during a May 31 cyber attack has appeared on the dark web or internet.

According to CBP, a subcontractor transferred copies of traveler and license plate images to their company network which was subsequently breached.

The subcontractor transferred the images without the agency’s knowledge or authorization, CBP said.

CBP has reached out to members of Congress, other law enforcement agencies, and cyber security entities as part of its investigation of the incident. The CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is also involved in the investigation.

The agency said the subcontractor “violated mandatory security and privacy protocols outlined in their contract.

“Government use of biometric and personal identifiable information can be valuable tools only if utilized properly. Unfortunately, this is the second major privacy breach at [the Department of Homeland Security] this year. We must ensure we are not expanding the use of biometrics at the expense of the privacy of the American public. I intend to hold hearings next month on Homeland Security’s use of biometric information,” Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, said in a statement.

CBP said none of its own systems were compromised, and has taken all of the equipment related to the breach out of service.

No other information was available.

