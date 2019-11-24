Travelers Talk Thanksgiving Airport Rush Just Days Away

The rush to visit family and get home for the holidays is in full swing! With just a few days until Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel periods of the year, San Diego International Airport was already seeing crowds and long lines.

On Sunday morning, NBC 7 crews saw a TSA line spilling out of the terminal, but one traveler said she largely avoided all the fuss.

“We were at the airport at 4 a.m., there wasn't any traffic on the road, so there were some really good things about leaving early,” traveler Bobbi Titus said.

She said everything went pretty smoothly at San Diego Airport after their half-empty inbound plane from Chicago. Not waiting until the day before Thanksgiving probably helped, she added.

NBC 7 caught up with other travelers who had helpful tips for braving the skies and the airports over the next few days.

“You have to make sure that your Uber is ready to go. You have to make sure that your boarding pass is ready. So go online, get the app and make sure you check in early,” one seasoned traveler said,

Of course, there are some things completely out of anyone’s control like snow, so be prepared for weather delays closer to Thanksgiving if traveling to colder areas.

A series of storms are forecast to pound much of the United States this week, delivering an extended bout of rain, ice and snow just as millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads and the skies for Thanksgiving, NBC News reports.

The wet, cold weather will continue this week, the National Weather Service said, with rain and snow forecast from California and Oregon to the Upper Midwest and East Coast.