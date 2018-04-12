Woman Shot Several Times Found on Stairs at Sunset Cliffs

A woman was in critical condition Thursday after being found with multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body on a stairway at Sunset Cliffs.

A passerby called San Diego Police Department (SDPD) at about 7 a.m. to report a person was wounded on the staircase leading from the bluffs to a small tidepool area near the intersection of Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, SDPD said.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body and was also bleeding from her head, a Lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said. It was unclear if the wound to her head was a gunshot wound.

Officers said when they arrived, the woman was awake and told them she didn't know what happened to her.

Medics arrived and transported the woman to UC San Diego Medical Center's trauma unit, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Police said she was in critical condition.

SDPD officers have not located a suspect and detectives were searching for witnesses, the lieutenant said.

Detectives said the area would be closed down for hours as police investigated the shooting.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.