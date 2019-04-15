Trailer Filled With Trash Rolls into Lemon Grove House - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Greg Stickney

    A neighbor's renovation project turned into a nightmare for a family living in Lemon Grove Monday when a trailer full of trash got away and slammed into the side of their home. 

    The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Palm Street. 

    A trailer filled with debris from the remodeling project rolled across the street and slammed into the side of a neighbor's house. 

    One girl was inside the house when the trailer hit. Heartland Fire-Rescue officials said no one was injured. 

    A building inspector will examine the damage and determine if the home is safe for residents. 

    Check back for more on this developing story. 

      

