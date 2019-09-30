A suicidal transgender boy’s family claimed he faced gender identity discrimination from Rady Children’s Hospital staff who called him a girl while in their care, the lawsuit said. NBC 7 Investigates Reporter Mari Payton has the story.

A suicidal transgender boy’s family claimed he faced gender identity discrimination from Rady Children’s Hospital staff who misgendered him as a girl while in their care, according to a lawsuit. The involved parties recently settled the case for an undisclosed amount of money.

Kyler Prescott, 14, of Vista went to Rady Children’s Hospital emergency care in April 2015 after he suffered self-inflicted injuries and suicidal thoughts from being harassed and bullied. Prescott first began self-harming at age 12, the lawsuit said.

Prescott was admitted “on a 72-hour hold due to his suicidal ideation related to gender dysphoria,” according to the lawsuit.

Kyler's mother, Katharine Prescott, said she informed the hospital of her son's gender identity and pronouns, but she said staff repeatedly misgendered him during his treatment.

The lawsuit claimed Rady Children's discharged Prescott early before the 72-hour hold ended because he was becoming distressed from the alleged discrimination at the San Diego-based hospital.

Five weeks later, on May 18, 2015, Prescott died by suicide.

Attorney Amy Whelan with the National Center for Lesbian Rights filed a lawsuit on behalf of Kyler Prescott and his family alleging staff at Rady Children’s Hospital discriminated against Prescott.

“We just need to do better as a society to support these kids and make sure they are safe,” Whelan said.

The 2016 lawsuit said that while Prescott’s male gender was documented in his medical records, staff members ignored the family's request and instead used “she” and “her” pronouns.

The lawsuit also said Prescott had legally changed his name and gender prior to entering the hospital.

“He ended up getting worse, not better and they ended up discharging him early,” Whelan said.

“The case was not a wrongful death suit. The case was about the discrimination that Kyler experienced while he was there. Even here in California there are widespread problems of medical providers and offices not being informed about and skilled at treating transgender patients,” Whelan added.

Less than a year prior in September 2014, Prescott also saw an endocrinologist at Rady’s Center for Gender Affirming Care, the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson from Rady Children's Hospital sent NBC 7 Investigates the following statement:

“Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego confirms that it recently settled the lawsuit with Ms. Prescott. While we cannot comment further due to confidentiality requirements, our top priority is providing the highest level of care to our patients and families. We take every opportunity to improve and enhance our services, including ongoing education throughout our organization and our surrounding medical community. We are particularly proud of our expanded Center for Gender Affirming Care where we seek to provide comprehensive, compassionate, up-to-date care and support to transgender and gender diverse youth and their families.”

Whelan also said one goal of the lawsuit was to shine a light on the experience of transgender children in healthcare settings. She believed hospitals and offices should hire transgender staff members, and train their staff about specific issues transgender patients face.

Prescott's mother, Katharine, was relieved to have this case behind her. She continues to advocate for transgender children and their families in her son's honor.

LGBTQ people may experience negative mental health outcomes due to prejudice and other biases.

Here is a list of helpful services if you or someone you love is thinking about suicide: