Train and Car Collide in National City

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    A train and a car collided on tracks in National City Wednesday. 

    The driver was able to get of the car after the crash, which happened at about 5 a.m. on the tracks at W. 19th Street and Cleveland Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said. 

    It was not clear if the car struck the train or if the train was on tracks while the train was approaching. 

    Video from the scene showed a black car with a smashed in passenger's side door. 

    National City police and firefighters responded to the scene. 

    Westbound traffic on W. 19th Street was being re-routed as crews responded to the scene. Police advised motorists to avoid the area and use Bay Marina Drive instead. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

