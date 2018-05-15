Train Strikes Pedestrian in Encinitas, Service Disrupted

Amtrak service was halted Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an train in Encinitas. (Published 2 hours ago)

A fatal train incident on the tracks in Encinitas has disrupted service Tuesday for commuters traveling along the rails between San Diego and Los Angeles.

An investigation has been launched into why the person was on the tracks at D Street in Encinitas at approximately 5 a.m.

Trains 573, 564 were canceled, according to Amtrak's main Twitter account.

"Service on Amtrak Train 561 has been temporarily suspended," Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods told NBC 7.

Passengers riding the Coaster between Solana Beach Station to the Santa Fe Depot boarded buses to Poinsettia, Encinitas, Sorrento Valley Old Town stops.

The North County Transit District communicated changes in service to passengers depending on the C636 and C634 trains.

The track was estimated to reopen at 7:30 a.m. according to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter account.

