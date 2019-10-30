Pedestrian Struck by Train, Dies in Leucadia

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train north of the Encinitas transit station Wednesday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Pacific Surfliner 763 was traveling northbound on tracks along N. Coast Highway near Leucadia Boulevard when the train struck a pedestrian at about 6:45 a.m.

The pedestrian died from the collision, SDSO said.

Rail service was delayed as deputies investigated the crash. The North County Transit District (NCTD) was using buses to transport passengers between the Poinsettia and Encinitas stations.

No other information was available.

