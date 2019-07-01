A train derailed in National City. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Several Train Cars Go Off the Rails in National City

A train derailed in National City Monday morning, according to the National City Police Department.

Officers confirmed several train cars came off the rails just before 5 a.m. on Tidelands Avenue just south of the Civic Center Drive.

Some of the cars were leaning against a nearby building, police told NBC 7.

The cargo transport train is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

NCPD, National City Fire Department, and San Diego Fire-Rescue are responding to the area.

Officers have not released details on the extent of any injuries at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.