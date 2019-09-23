Trailer Destroyed, Home Damaged in Mountain View Fire

At least eight people were without a place to stay Monday after a fire tore through a trailer in Mountain View and sent smoke into a home nearby.

The fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at a home on S. Pardee Street, east of Interstate 15 and west of 36th street. When the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived, crews realized flames were coming from the trailer in the backyard.

Firefighters believed people were inside the home so their priority was locating all residents, the SDFD said. The trailer housed a woman and her two dogs but all escaped the flames on their own.

Crews began dousing the trailer with water. Firefighters could also be seen cutting through the roof of the home to ventilate it.

In less than 30 minutes, the fire was out and firefighters were monitoring the property for hot spots.

The trailer was destroyed and the home had considerable smoke damage and lost access to utilities, SDFD said. The exact amount of damage was not yet known.

The Red Cross was called to help both the woman who lived in the trailer and the family of seven who lived in the home find temporary living.

A cause for the fire was still under investigation but the SDFD said arson was ruled out.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.