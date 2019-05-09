Traffic Snarled on I-5 Near Camp Pendleton After Deadly Crash

Traffic was snarled in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Thursday morning after a deadly pedestrian crash and an unrelated crash involving a beer-hauling semi-truck.

Officers first responded to the area after a caller said a woman was walking on southbound I-5 near Las Pulgas Road north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area at about 4:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The woman was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP confirmed. The driver stopped at the scene and will not face charges.

Due to an investigation into the deadly crash, all traffic was halted and a Sig Alert was issued at about 5 a.m. All lanes reopened at about 7 a.m. but not before hours of delays.

Two lanes reopened before 6 a.m. but traffic was moving slowly in the area after a second two-vehicle crash less than a mile away, NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Whitney Southwick said.

CHP said a vehicle and a semi-truck hauling aluminum containers of beer crashed at about 5:15 a.m. causing about 200 feet of liquid to spread across lanes of southbound I-5. Crews were being called to clean up the mess.

Minor injuries were reported but it was not clear if anyone was transported to the hospital.

CHP did not say if the pedestrian crash had any effect on the semi-truck crash.

No other information was available.

