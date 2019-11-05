Northbound SR-163 Shut Down Due to CHP Investigation

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has an update on the death investigation that shut down northbound State Route 163. (Published 13 minutes ago)

All lanes of northbound state Route 163 were closed in the Balboa Park for a California Highway Patrol investigation, creating a standstill for motorists during the Tuesday morning commute.

A SigAlert was issued at about 5:50 a.m. for the stretch of highway between Ash Street and Park Boulevard, near the Cabrillo Bridge on Laurel Street. One lane was reopened just before 7 a.m.

The southbound Interstate 5 ramp to SR-163 was also closed.

CHP said they were investigating a death in the area. A person was struck by several cars but it was not immediately clear how the person ended up on the highway, CHP said.

One driver told NBC 7 she was at a standstill on northbound SR-163 for 30 minutes and was frusturated by the lack of communication from authorities.

Some drivers were attempting to turn around on the SR-163 but were being stopped by CHP officers staged at various on-ramps.

"I saw a lot of cars going the opposite way and I thought, 'no I don’t think that’s a good idea' so I’m stopping here," driver Antonio Elizalde said.

NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews said traffic in southbound lanes was also slow, but lanes remained opened.

No other information was available.

