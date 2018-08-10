Traffic Delays on I-8 After Semi Truck Goes Up in Flames After Crash

Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon are shut down after a crash involving a car and a semi truck sent the car and the truck's trailer up in flames.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. west of Johnson Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly put out the fire.

All but one lane of the freeway were closed as emergency crews tended to the wreckage. NBC 7's traffic map showed eastbound cars were back up nearly to State Route 125.

