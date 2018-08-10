Traffic Delays on I-8 After Semi Truck Goes Up in Flames After Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Traffic Delays on I-8 After Semi Truck Goes Up in Flames After Crash

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Traffic Delays on I-8 After Semi Truck Goes Up in Flames After Crash

    Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon are shut down after a crash involving a car and a semi truck sent the car and the truck's trailer up in flames.

    The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. west of Johnson Avenue.

    Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly put out the fire.

    All but one lane of the freeway were closed as emergency crews tended to the wreckage. NBC 7's traffic map showed eastbound cars were back up nearly to State Route 125.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices