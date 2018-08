More videos (1 of 9)

Traffic is coming to a halt as flames and smoke billow over the South Bay skyline at the scene of a scrap yard fire.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Heritage Road.

Pieces of metal and a car are on fire in the scrap yard, according to SDPD.

San Diego police are shutting down traffic around Heritage Road, and San Diego Fire-Rescue is establishing a fire attack.

No structures are threatened, according to SDFD.

No injuries have been reported at this time.