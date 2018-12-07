An annual toy drive kicks off Friday with drop-off sites opening across San Diego County including the studios of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program was founded in California in 1947. The first toy donated was a handmade doll.

Over the years, the organization has donated 548 million toys to 251 million children.

This Friday, the bins will be empty and in need of new toys for this year's toy drive.

From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will help collect new and unwrapped toys in the Walmart parking lot located at 3382 Murphy Canyon Road.

If you want to participate, please make sure you are not donating a realistic looking toy weapon or food item as those are not accepted.

Also, if you can, consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

For a full list of drop locations throughout the county click here.

If you're interested in helping but aren't interested in doing the shopping, you can also donate online.