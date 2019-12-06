Annual Toys for Tots Drive Kicks Off With NBC 7 and T20

Help NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 make a difference for a child in need this holiday season.

The annual NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Toys For Tots Toy Drive kicks off Friday December 6th as we collect new and unwrapped toys at various locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring an unwrapped toy to a drop locations throughout the county to participate.

For some extra fun, stop by our location at the Walmart parking lot located at 3382 Murphy Canyon Road to meet with U.S. Marines, Santa and listen to holiday music from Jamn 95.7.

Guests can take selfies with Santa, check out military vehicle displays and watch the live broadcast with Frankie V and The JAM’N 95.7 Morning Show, Jamn 95.7.

If you want to participate, please make sure you are not donating a realistic looking toy weapon or food item as those are not accepted.

Also, consider donating a toy or item for a pre-teen or teenager as they are groups in need of donated items. Some ideas for this age group range from hand-held electronics to board games, bath gift sets, backpacks, sporting equipment or hair dryers/straighteners.

If you're interested in helping but aren't interested in doing the shopping, you can also donate online here.

Last year's Toys for Tots drive collected more than 11,020 toys and about $94,538 in just one day.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program was founded in California in 1947. The first toy donated was a handmade doll.